Advertisement

Notre Dame blows out Western Michigan, 85-52

By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team improves to 5-5 with an 85-52 win over Western Michigan on Monday.

The Irish started the game hot with a 10-0 run, and maintained that intensity throughout. Four different players finished with double-digit points, and the team combined for 19 assists.

Notre Dame shot 45% from 3 in their game against the Broncos; a stark contrast from Saturday when the Irish couldn’t buy a bucket from deep against IU, shooting 18% from 3.

The Irish return to Purcell Pavilion on Wednesday to play Texas A&M Corpus Christi -- tip-off is scheduled for 1 P-M.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been shot and killed near Ewing and Franklin Streets.
Two dead in Sunday morning South Bend shooting
A roof collapses of an apartment complex in Niles.
Roof collapses at Niles apartment complex
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Indiana State Police conducting investigation after 2 bodies found in LaGrange County
Mishawaka High School on eLearning due to threat
10-year-old boy dies in Elkhart County crash

Latest News

Notre Dame wins at home against Western Michigan, 85-52.
Irish blow out Western Michigan at home
The Irish continue to get strong contributions from their freshman guard from South Bend.
Blake Wesley continues to impress despite Irish struggles
The Irish continue to get strong contributions from their freshman guard from South Bend.
Blake Wesley continues to impress despite Irish loss
In the 11th and final Crossroads Classic, Notre Dame suffered a 64-56 loss to Indiana.
Notre Dame drops Crossroads Classic matchup with Indiana, 64-56