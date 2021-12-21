Notre Dame blows out Western Michigan, 85-52

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team improves to 5-5 with an 85-52 win over Western Michigan on Monday.

The Irish started the game hot with a 10-0 run, and maintained that intensity throughout. Four different players finished with double-digit points, and the team combined for 19 assists.

Notre Dame shot 45% from 3 in their game against the Broncos; a stark contrast from Saturday when the Irish couldn’t buy a bucket from deep against IU, shooting 18% from 3.

The Irish return to Purcell Pavilion on Wednesday to play Texas A&M Corpus Christi -- tip-off is scheduled for 1 P-M.

