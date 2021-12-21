North Liberty man charged with OWI after wrecking truck

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A North Liberty man is facing a drunk driving charge after police say he crashed his truck and had to be rescued from the wreckage.

57-year-old Gregg Pittman is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Pittman failed a breathalyzer test and blood was drawn to check his levels.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on New Road. Police say Pittman argued with police and fire crews as he was being pulled from his truck.

An officer said he could smell alcohol coming from Pittman. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries and then booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.