Advertisement

North Liberty man charged with OWI after wrecking truck

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A North Liberty man is facing a drunk driving charge after police say he crashed his truck and had to be rescued from the wreckage.

57-year-old Gregg Pittman is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Pittman failed a breathalyzer test and blood was drawn to check his levels.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on New Road. Police say Pittman argued with police and fire crews as he was being pulled from his truck.

An officer said he could smell alcohol coming from Pittman. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries and then booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been shot and killed near Ewing and Franklin Streets.
Two dead in Sunday morning South Bend shooting
A father and son are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cass Co.
Father, son die in Cass Co. crash
Two drivers are dead after a Toll Road crash early Saturday morning.
Two semi-truck drivers dead after Indiana Toll Road crash
A roof collapses of an apartment complex in Niles.
Roof collapses at Niles apartment complex
Suspect arrested in Cheers Pub homicide
Suspect arrested in Cheers Pub homicide

Latest News

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
10-year-old boy dies in Elkhart County crash
South Bend International Airport officials delivered over 2,000 stuffed bears to six local...
Over 2,000 teddy bears delivered to children in 6 Michiana hospitals
The store serves the parents of children who are spending the holidays at Beacon Children's...
Ronald McDonald House Charities hosts annual ‘North Pole’ event for families at Beacon Children’s Hospital