Advertisement

Mom, 2-year-old son ‘burned badly’ by hot liquid in Ohio break-in, police say

Hamilton police are investigating after they said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured...
Hamilton police are investigating after they said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured when a suspect broke into their home and burned them with hot grease or oil.
By Kim Schupp, Gray News staff, Jared Goffinet and Mike Schell
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Hamilton police are investigating after they said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured when a suspect broke into their home and burned them with hot grease or oil.

WXIX reported that the woman called 911 around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, reporting someone forced their way into her home, according to Hamilton Police Sgt. Richard Burkhardt.

The mother told 911 the intruder poured something on her and her son while they were sleeping, Burkhardt said.

The substance that burned the two is thought to be either hot grease or oil, according to police.

“She is sleeping in her bed; Next thing you know, somebody is pouring some hot liquid on her, which we believe to be either grease or oil,” Burkhardt said.

The mother and son were “burned badly” and taken to the hospital, he said.

The injuries are not life-threatening, but they will remain in a Dayton hospital for at least the day, according to officials.

The suspect ran from the home after pouring the hot substance on the mother and son, police said.

It appears the intruder did not steal anything, Burkhardt added.

Burkhardt said this type of crime is one he has not seen in his two-plus decades on the force.

“After 22 years, I don’t think I’ve ever been on a call where somebody intentionally burned somebody with something like that,” he said. “It’s usually a ball bat, a gun, a knife. To use something like that as a weapon, I’ve never heard of it.”

Detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
10-year-old boy dies in Elkhart County crash
Two people have been shot and killed near Ewing and Franklin Streets.
Two dead in Sunday morning South Bend shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Indiana State Police conducting investigation after 2 bodies found in LaGrange County
Justin Miller
Man pleads guilty in death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain

Latest News

Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl
Researchers say that the flu vaccines do not match the circulating flu strain.
Flu vaccines do not match main circulating flu strain, researchers say
Strike signs are seen at the plant in Memphis, Tennessee. The workers have been on strike at...
Strike at Kellogg comes to a close; workers to return Monday
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
In this March 30, 2012 photo, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent waits with...
US Homeland Security agents to test use of body cameras