Mishawaka and South Bend SVU partners up

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Back in September of this year, South Bend’s Mayor, James Mueller pulled the city out of The St. Joseph County Special Victims and Metro Homicide Units.

This partnership between the St. Joseph County Police Departments involved the city of South Bend and the city of Mishawaka, and today it was proposed to Mishawaka City Council to allow the two cities to partner once again.

The proposed ordinance passed nine to zero among the Mishawaka City Council.

This ordinance passing allows for an agreement between the city of South Bend and the city of Mishawaka for mutual operations of the Special Victims Unit.

Officer’s say that with this partnership, both cities will be able to better meet the needs of the community.

Mishawaka’s Mayor, Dave Wood, told 16 News Now that for the most part, things will be the same as they had been in the past.

“Well it’ll be slightly different, but uh, I don’t think there’s any, at least on Mishawaka’s part, you know, we’re proud to participate in this, we think that it serves, this partnership serves our public very well so, our intention is to continue to participate in this partnership as we have in the past although slightly modified,” said Wood.

The purpose of this Special Victims Unit partnership is to allow for more cases to be taken “in-house,” while better designating issues to branches and departments that can best handle the situation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.