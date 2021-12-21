Advertisement

Mishawaka High School on eLearning for second day due to threat

(WJHG)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka High School is on eLearning again Tuesday due to a threat. This marks the second day in a row that students learned remotely.

RELATED: Mishawaka High School on eLearning due to threat

School officials are asking that no students report to the building and that teachers work from home.

This comes as police continue working to determine if the threat is credible or not.

All other School City of Mishawaka schools will be open Tuesday for in-person learning.

A number of other school districts across Michiana have also seen threats in recent weeks, some linked to a national TikTok trend.

RELATED: Student detained in connection with Tippecanoe Valley Schools, Edgewood Middle School threats

Here is the full letter sent to Mishawaka High School families Tuesday morning:

Good morning Mishawaka High School families,

The investigation into the threat concerning Mishawaka High School is still under investigation by the Mishawaka Police Department. At this time and out of an abundance of caution, Mishawaka High School will have an eLearning day today, Tuesday, December 21. No students will report to the building. MHS Teachers will work remotely from home. All other MHS support staff should not report to work unless notified by their direct supervisor.

SCM officials are continuing to work with the Mishawaka Police Department to determine the credibility of the threat and we will communicate with you as we know more.

Again, Mishawaka High School will have an eLearning day today, December 21. All assignments will be posted on Canvas by 9:00 AM. Please note this only involves Mishawaka High School. All other School City of Mishawaka schools will be open for in-person learning.

Sincerely,

Wayne Barker Superintendent of Schools

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
Two people have been shot and killed near Ewing and Franklin Streets.
Two dead in Sunday morning South Bend shooting
10-year-old boy dies in Elkhart County crash
A roof collapses of an apartment complex in Niles.
Roof collapses at Niles apartment complex
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Indiana State Police conducting investigation after 2 bodies found in LaGrange County

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Air Travel is Looking Good Ahead of Christmas
SVU Partnership between Mishawaka and South Bend has been approved.
Mishawaka and South Bend SVU partners up
SVU Partnership between South Bend and Mishawaka
SVU Partnership between South Bend and Mishawaka
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast