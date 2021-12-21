Advertisement

Michigan Lt. Governor Gilchrist delivers meals to homebound seniors in Cass County

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Homebound seniors in Cass County received hand-delivered meals from Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II on Monday.

It’s all part of the Cass County Council On Aging’s “Meals on Wheels” program. It’s dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger.

Gilchrist helped prepare the meals at the Cass County Council On Aging, then delivered them to homebound seniors in the community. He says he’s doing this to serve others and to encourage people to volunteer in their community year-round.

“People in Michigan have huge hearts,” he says. “And so, we want to encourage them to act on that impulse and step up and volunteer at every opportunity. And we have needs in every community in every county in Michigan.”

Gilchrist delivered meals to 11 homes.

