Advertisement

Holiday food boxes distributed to families in southwest Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - PGA of America and Whirlpool Corporation gave out boxes of food to families in southwestern Michigan on Monday.

400 turkeys and food boxes were distributed. It’s the sixth year in a row that the PGA, Whirlpool, and the city of Benton Harbor teamed up with Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency to distribute the meals.

“We want to help the families and people in need in this community since the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship considers Benton Harbor its home,” says Brandon Haney, championship director. “We’re here every other year we’ve been here since 2012. So, with that being the unofficial home of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, we want to take care of the residence, even in just a small way like this.”

Since the program’s founding in 2015, the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency has helped more than 2,400 families in and around Benton Harbor and St. Joseph.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been shot and killed near Ewing and Franklin Streets.
Two dead in Sunday morning South Bend shooting
A father and son are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cass Co.
Father, son die in Cass Co. crash
Two drivers are dead after a Toll Road crash early Saturday morning.
Two semi-truck drivers dead after Indiana Toll Road crash
Suspect arrested in Cheers Pub homicide
Suspect arrested in Cheers Pub homicide
A roof collapses of an apartment complex in Niles.
Roof collapses at Niles apartment complex

Latest News

The store serves the parents of children who are spending the holidays at Beacon Children's...
Ronald McDonald House Charities hosts annual ‘North Pole’ event for families at Beacon Children’s Hospital
Whether it’s giving out free cups of coffee to teachers before school here in Michiana, taking...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Importin’ Joe’s Ethiopian Coffee
For the 7th year in a row, this pop-up store is inviting local families to cut down the...
MC3 hosts 7th annual Christmas Store to support local families
Hope for the Hungry partnered with the Near Northwest Neighborhood to bring food to the needy...
Pop-up food pantry held at Near Northwest Neighborhood community center