Holiday food boxes distributed to families in southwest Michigan

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - PGA of America and Whirlpool Corporation gave out boxes of food to families in southwestern Michigan on Monday.

400 turkeys and food boxes were distributed. It’s the sixth year in a row that the PGA, Whirlpool, and the city of Benton Harbor teamed up with Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency to distribute the meals.

“We want to help the families and people in need in this community since the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship considers Benton Harbor its home,” says Brandon Haney, championship director. “We’re here every other year we’ve been here since 2012. So, with that being the unofficial home of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, we want to take care of the residence, even in just a small way like this.”

Since the program’s founding in 2015, the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency has helped more than 2,400 families in and around Benton Harbor and St. Joseph.

