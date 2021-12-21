First Alert Forecast: Air Travel is Looking Good Ahead of Christmas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Winter Solstice: The official start of winter, and the shortest day of the year with only 9 hours and 9 minutes of daylight. During that time, it won’t really feel like winter. Highs nearing 40 during the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. High of 40.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing late in the evening as the winds begin to shift out of the North and West. After midnight a few lake effect snow showers or flurries are likely into the early hours of Wednesday morning. No accumulation is expected. Turning cold. Low of 24.

WEDNESDAY: Staying cold throughout the day. Mostly cloudy skies with some lake effect flurries early in the day. Breezy with winds gusting to 30 miles per hour at times. Highs will be right around the freezing mark. High of 32.

THURSDAY: The mild temperatures return. Highs nearing 40 by the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a few sprinkles during the afternoon. Breezy at times. High of 40.

LONG RANGE: Watching a cold front moving through Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. This system has trended very far North. That being said we will likely see highs nearing 50 late in the evening on Christmas Eve as Santa makes his round. Santa also may need the rain jacket as he delivers presents through the area. Rain showers expected through parts of Christmas Day. By New Years it is looking very possible that we could be very cold with more chances for wintry weather.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, December 20th, 2021

Monday’s High: 41

Monday’s Low: 28

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

