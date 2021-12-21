Defendants ask for dismissal of alleged SB Saint Joseph HS volleyball abuse case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The defense against allegations of sexual misconduct on the part of a former high school volleyball coach is well underway.

In October, three former members of the girls’ volleyball team at South Bend St. Joseph High School filed a civil lawsuit against the coach, the school, and the Catholic Diocese.

While one of the girls claims the coach sent her a naked picture of himself over snapchat, documents filed by defense attorneys argue that does not rise to the level of child sexual abuse under Indiana law, meaning it carries a two-year statute of limitations that has already expired, instead of a seven-year statute of limitations.

Attorneys for the diocese argue that the plaintiffs in the case now known as Jane Does, one, two, and three be compelled to reveal their identities.

Attorneys for the girls argue that may subject them to harm, while the defense countered that an inability to identify the girls to potential witnesses in a case where credibility is key would be “near impossible and very burdensome.

The case is being monitored by the victim’s advocacy group known as SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests). Today the Survivor Support Coordinator Melanie Sakoda told 16 News Now, “The fact of the matter is, that their names putting out there in the public could have a drastic impact on their life. They could be subject to intimidation and harassment and its every victim’s right to decide whether or not they want their name out there in the public.”

The St. Joseph County judge first assigned the case has recused himself. A special judge from Marshall County will now preside over the proceedings.

