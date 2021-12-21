Ask Dr. Bob: omicron variant, COVID hospitalizations in Michiana

(WNDU) - Indiana’s first case of the omicron variant was reported over the weekend. But how dangerous is this new variant, and is it more contagious?

Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to answer these questions.

“With omicron, based on what we know about its genetic mutations, there’s a theory that it would be more contagious,” Cassady says. “And it does seem to have spread and taken over as the dominant variant which would support that. There does seem to be some hopeful evidence that it may not cause more severe illness, which would obviously be more problematic. And it’s hopeful that the vaccines would continue to have efficacy against the omicron variant.

“We’re seeing a lot of breakthrough cases, and so does the vaccine prevent COVID altogether?” he continued. “Maybe not, but at least it’s going to prevent severe illness, which is really what we care about at the end of the day.”

Dr. Cassady says he believes the omicron variant has been in Indiana for a while now, before this past weekend’s first detected case.

And with the current surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Dr. Cassady touched on how hospitals here in Michiana are dealing with the rise in cases (see video above).

“I work at the hospital in town,” he says. “I work at the South Bend Clinic, and we’re seeing a lot of COVID. So, the hospitals are very full. Again, they’re having to defer elective surgeries because they don’t have beds. The ERs are completely overbooked. It doesn’t really feel new to us, we sort of just feel like we’ve been doing this for a year and a half now, but we’re seeing a lot more cases of COVID.

Thankfully people don’t seem to be getting as severely ill,” he continued. “I’m not admitting as many people to the hospital. When they’re there, it’s typically people who have chosen not to get the vaccine.”

Dr. Cassady says there are more people at Memorial Hospital today with COVID than there were a year ago. But he says there are fewer people on ventilators.

