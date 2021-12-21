10-year-old boy dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 10-year-old boy died in a crash in Elkhart County on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 42 and State Road 19. Authorities say the driver of a Subaru Forester was heading north on State Road 19 when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the trailer of a semi.

The driver of the Subaru and the 10-year-old passenger were trapped in the car. The boy later died at the hospital.

The driver of the Subaru was also taken to the hospital with head injuries. The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.

