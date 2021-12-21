Advertisement

10-year-old boy dies in Elkhart County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 10-year-old boy died in a crash in Elkhart County on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 42 and State Road 19. Authorities say the driver of a Subaru Forester was heading north on State Road 19 when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the trailer of a semi.

The driver of the Subaru and the 10-year-old passenger were trapped in the car. The boy later died at the hospital.

The driver of the Subaru was also taken to the hospital with head injuries. The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been shot and killed near Ewing and Franklin Streets.
Two dead in Sunday morning South Bend shooting
A father and son are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cass Co.
Father, son die in Cass Co. crash
Two drivers are dead after a Toll Road crash early Saturday morning.
Two semi-truck drivers dead after Indiana Toll Road crash
A roof collapses of an apartment complex in Niles.
Roof collapses at Niles apartment complex
Suspect arrested in Cheers Pub homicide
Suspect arrested in Cheers Pub homicide

Latest News

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger were shot and killed near...
Family, community mourns South Bend couple killed in shooting
A North Liberty man is facing a drunk driving charge after police say he crashed his truck and...
North Liberty man charged with OWI after wrecking truck
South Bend International Airport officials delivered over 2,000 stuffed bears to six local...
Over 2,000 teddy bears delivered to children in 6 Michiana hospitals
The store serves the parents of children who are spending the holidays at Beacon Children's...
Ronald McDonald House Charities hosts annual ‘North Pole’ event for families at Beacon Children’s Hospital