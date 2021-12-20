Student detained in connection with Tippecanoe Valley Schools, Edgewood Middle School threats

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Warsaw Police say a student involved in threats highlighting the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation and Edgewood Middle School last Friday has been identified and detained.

Police say they collaborated with both school systems over the weekend to seek and identify the threat. Warsaw detectives used a variety of investigative means to narrow in on who sent the threats through Snapchat.

Even as this case was unfolding Monday morning, Warsaw Police had increased presence at Edgewood Middle School as students arrived. As a matter of safety, the department also increased presence at other Warsaw Community Schools.

The case remains under investigation.

