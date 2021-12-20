Advertisement

Roof collapses at Niles apartment complex

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The roof of an apartment complex in Niles collapses after a fire Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 400 block of Fort St.

No people were injured, but several animals are dead— including two dogs and a lizard.

A call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a structure fire.

A large group of firefighters were able to control the flames about an hour and a half after arriving.

Niles City Fire Captain Don Wise tells 16 News Now the building is deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

