Roof collapses at Niles apartment complex
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The roof of an apartment complex in Niles collapses after a fire Sunday afternoon.
It happened in the 400 block of Fort St.
No people were injured, but several animals are dead— including two dogs and a lizard.
A call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a structure fire.
A large group of firefighters were able to control the flames about an hour and a half after arriving.
Niles City Fire Captain Don Wise tells 16 News Now the building is deemed a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
