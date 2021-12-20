One School at a Time: Kincheloe Elementary Sounds of the Season

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - From Christmas carols to television commercials, the jingle sounds will put you in a festive mood.

When the bells ring in Gloria White’s music class, it’s not time to go. It’s time to learn!

“Everybody’s joyful they’re just very excited,” said White. “We try to do a lot of wintery things and holiday things.”

When the season is merry and bright, Mrs. White brings out the bells and color-coded note charts following music that everyone knows.

“When they play it, hear it, they can join in right away. It’s not something new to them. It’s something everyone enjoys together,” said White.

But not always.

“Some people argue over them,” said 4h grader Charlie Bennett. “They want more.”

“Right now we only have one set of bells and everyone is kind of sad and wants some more,” said Matthew Kles, a 4th grader.

The classroom’s solo set of bells belongs to the teacher.

“I have one set that I purchased for myself actually,” said White.

The Matin’s money will help buy more bells.

“We’ll be getting a set of 25 C Major bells which means everyone will get to have their own bell set. Set up like a rainbow and they just play,” said White.

A fun lesson that these kids look forward to.

“Bells, you can actually ring it better, and they have a really good rhythm to the sound,” said Kles.

Adding to the sounds of the season thanks to the merry elves at Martin’s.

“It was perfect timing. I was so excited. This is the best Christmas ever,” said White.

