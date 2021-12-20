Advertisement

Mishawaka High School on eLearning due to threat

Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka High School is on eLearning on Monday due to a threat.

School officials are asking that no students report to the building and that teachers work from home.

This comes as police work to determine if the threat is credible or not.

All other School City of Mishawaka schools will be open Monday for in-person learning.

Here is the full letter sent to parents:

Good morning Mishawaka High School families,

This morning we were made aware of a threat concerning Mishawaka High School. School administration has followed district school safety plans and worked in conjunction with the Mishawaka Police Department. At this time, we have not been able to determine if the threat is credible or not. Out of an abundance of caution, Mishawaka High School will have an eLearning day today, Monday, December 20. No students will report to the building. MHS Teachers will work remotely from home. All other MHS support staff should not report to work unless notified by their direct supervisor.

SCM officials will continue to work with the Mishawaka Police Department to determine the credibility of the threat and we will communicate with you as we know more.

Again, Mishawaka High School will have an eLearning day today, December 20. All assignments will be posted on Canvas by 9:00 AM. Please note this only involves Mishawaka High School. All other School City of Mishawaka schools will be open for in-person learning.

Wayne Barker

Superintendent of Schools

