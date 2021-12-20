Man pleads guilty in death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We now know how, why, and where the head injuries that killed 11-month-old Mercedes Lain were inflicted.

The child was living in Marshall County last August when a long-time friend of her father’s agreed to babysit.

37-year -old Justin Lee Miller was living at his girlfriend’s apartment in Mishawaka at the time which was apparently the scene of the crime.

In the early morning hours of August 14th, Miller got into an argument with his girlfriend about her desire to attend a festival, when Mercedes became “agitated.”

Miller said he “backhanded” the child in the face to try and keep her quiet and that her head hit the wall.

Mercedes was next given a bottle which calmed her down, but only until the argument later reignited. That’s when Miller said he smacked the child again, and that she went back down.

Miller said he awoke later that day and discovered the child was not moving.

Miller loaded her body into his Jeep and drove to a rural area of Starke County where he wrapped the child’s body in a pink blanket, buried her, and spread debris to try and hide the grave.

Miller said he was high on synthetic marijuana at the time but understood what he was doing.

At one point during a court hearing on Miller’s plea agreement today, the judge asked whether such serious head injuries could be caused by blows inflicted with Miller’s bare hands. The answer was yes, considering the child’s head hitting the wall.

Miller’s guilty plea was taken under advisement by Starke County Circuit Court Judge Kim Hall.

The plea deal provides no leniency. Miller would receive the same possible punishment by pleading guilty as he would if convicted at trial (45 to 65 years).

Sentencing has been set for Jan. 18.

The child’s grandmother issued a written statement to 16 News Now. Angie Owens wrote, “I am glad that he admitted he did it in court. Now, maybe justice will be served.”

