Indiana State Police conducting investigation after 2 bodies found in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUTNY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation at a home in LaGrange County.

LaGrange County deputies responded to a home in the 7000 block of n. County Road 675 West just before 8 a.m. Monday for a welfare check.

They found the bodies of 36-year-old Ashley Hargrove and 38-year-old Adam Leslie both of Shipshewana.

So far, evidence does not suggest that any other persons were involved in their deaths. Autopsies will be conducted later this week in Fort Wayne as the investigation continues.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Press release from Indiana State Police:

At the request of the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, detectives from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post are conducting a death investigation at a rural LaGrange County residence.

Shortly before 8:00am this morning, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department received a request for a welfare check at 7035 N County Road 675 West, Scott, IN, which is located northeast of Shipshewana.

While conducting the welfare check, LCSD deputies discovered the deceased bodies of an adult female and an adult male inside the residence. LCSD deputies secured the residence and requested detectives from the Fort Wayne Post to assist.

Preliminarily, ISP detectives believe this to have been an isolated domestic incident involving only the two deceased victims. Although this investigation is in the very early stages, at this time the facts and circumstances do not suggest that any other persons were involved.

The LaGrange County Coroner’s office has confirmed identification(s) of the deceased as: Ashley Lynn Hargrove, 36, of Shipshewana, IN, and Adam Brian Leslie, 38, of Shipshewana, IN. Notifications have been made to both families.

The LaGrange County Coroner’s office has arranged for autopsies to be conducted at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne later this week, information which will determine cause and manner of death.

This remains an active criminal investigation. There is no further information to release at this time. When information does come available, an update to this initial release will be sent out.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.