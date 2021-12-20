Ice bumper cars return to the Garden Ice Arena

ST. JOSEPH, MI - (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a fun Christmas break activity, how does bumper cars on ice sound?

It’s all happening at the Garden Ice Arena in St. Joseph, Michigan.

You and the family can ride the bumper cars on December 22nd and 26th.

The cost is $10 for a 12-minute ride, or $15 which includes ice skating.

“It gives you a chance to kind of be here for a couple hours, gets you out of the house during the holidays,” said AJ Glowacki, manager of the Garden Ice Arena. “It gives you something to do with your family.”

The Garden Ice Arena is located at 1626 W. Glenlord Road in St. Joseph.

To reserve a time slot for ice bumper cars or to learn more information, click here.

