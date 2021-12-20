Advertisement

Groups in Michiana are pulling together to provide relief for Kentucky’s tornado victims

By Samantha Albert
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MICHIANA (WNDU) - Volunteers across the Michiana area have come together to collect and deliver donations to Kentucky’s tornado victims.

“One thing that I’m super excited about is that there are games and dolls and bears and toys for children that would’ve otherwise not had these things because Christmas was lost to them because of the tornadoes,” says John T. Boston the Second, a volunteer.

Boston partnered with Niles Philadelphia Seventh-Day Adventist Church and says that donations were brought to Wonderland Cinema in Niles.

Now, two trucks full of donations are on their way to Kentucky.

“But what’s more significant is that people from all walks of life in Niles, throughout Michiana, they kept bringing contributions. We loaded everything that we thought we had last night, and we came back today and there was double what was in place, so we had to get a bigger trailer. We had to go out of town to get a truck that could handle it..,” says Boston.

Boston and the Niles Philadelphia Seventh-Day Adventist Church aren’t the only group in Michiana that have pulled together to provide relief.

“We had multiple businesses help out, we had multiple personal donations. It was just unbelievable the amount of donations we received,” says one volunteer, who asks to go by the name “Bull.”

Three different patriot groups came together and volunteer “Bull,” tells us that there was no question when it came to helping out.

“There was no hesitation whatsoever. Uh, I said absolutely, let me see what we can do, started making some phone calls, uh, I don’t even... I don’t even think that, I mean, I didn’t even think about it, it was just a ‘we’re gonna make this happen,’” says Bull.

On Saturday, the patriot groups’ donations arrived in Kentucky.

“I mean it’s a beautiful thing to see the people, the citizens of this country still, still wanna pull together and take care of each other,” Bull says.

