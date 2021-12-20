First Alert Forecast: Great Week for Travel, Trending Warmer by Christmas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Starting off this very busy week on the mild side with tons of sunshine. Some high clouds mix in and it will be breezy at times. Travel looks very good this week across Michiana and the region leading up to Christmas! High of 41.

MONDAY NIGHT: Turning cold with partly cloudy skies and just a light breeze. Temperatures dropping into the middle 20s. Low of 24.

TUESDAY: Winter Solstice: The winter season begins with highs near 40 and tons of sunshine. A few more clouds in the evening with a few flurries possible late and in the overnight hours. High of 40.

WEDNESDAY: A few flurries possible early with winds out of the North and West through the much of the day. This will keep a mixture of clouds in the area but also bring the chill. Highs only in the lower to middle 30s through the afternoon. High of 33.

LONG RANGE: Watching a cold front moving through Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. This system has trended very far North. That being said we will likely see highs nearing 60 late in the evening on Christmas Eve as Santa makes his round. Santa also may need the rain jacket as he delivers presents through the area. Rain showers expected through parts of Christmas Day. By New Years it is looking very possible that we could be very cold with more chances for wintry weather.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, December 19th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 38

Sunday’s Low: 30

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

