COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in 1st Indiana patient

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant of COVID-19(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials say tests have confirmed Indiana’s first known case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The state health department said Sunday the omicron infection was detected in a test sample collected from an unvaccinated Indiana resident. No information about the patient was released.

The test sample was collected Dec. 9 and the omicron variant was detected this weekend. The omicron variant had already been confirmed in nearly all other states.

Indiana is averaging about 40 COVID deaths per day this month and hospitalizations with the illness have topped 3,000 people for the first time in nearly a year amid the state’s ongoing infection surge.

12/19/2021 1:16:09 PM (GMT -5:00)

