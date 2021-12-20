Advertisement

2nd Chance: Kona

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance pet segment.

On 16 News Now at Noon, we were joined by Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. She introduced us to a German Shepherd Lab mix named Kona!

If you want to adopt Kona or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726.

You can also fill out an adoption application online by visiting humanesocietystjc.org

