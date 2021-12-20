2nd Chance: Kona

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance pet segment.

On 16 News Now at Noon, we were joined by Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. She introduced us to a German Shepherd Lab mix named Kona!

If you want to adopt Kona or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726.

You can also fill out an adoption application online by visiting humanesocietystjc.org

