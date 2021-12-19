Advertisement

Wreaths across America returns to Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered this weekend to remember those who served our country.

At Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka, more than 1,000 wreaths were laid.

Every year on this day, over 2,700 places across the country host wreath-laying ceremonies to ensure that the memory of those who served our country lives on.

“It’s a chance to remember those that have served. Uh, I think it’s Billy Ray Cyrus that says, ‘All have given some, and some have given all,’ and at some point, we want to make sure that all who have given some and some who have given all are recognized and remembered. That’s probably the best gift that you could ever give to a veteran,” said Retired Lt. Col. Kent Laudeman, who served in the U.S. Army.

Event organizers say from now until January 14th, if you donate and sponsor a wreath for next year’s Wreaths across America Day, they will match that donation to double the number of wreaths for next year.

