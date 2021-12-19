Two killed in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a shooting on the city’s south side.

It happened near Ewing and Franklin Streets around 2:45 this morning.

Police say both victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the scene is still very active with a heavy police presence.

The South Bend Violent Crimes Unit is on-scene, investigating and interviewing several witnesses.

Police have yet to confirm any information about a suspect, but they say there is no threat to the community.

Ewing Street from Lafayette to William is blocked off as part of the investigation.

We’ll continue to bring you the latest on this shooting as soon as we learn more.

