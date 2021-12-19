Suspect arrested in Cheers Pub homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Miles in connection to the deadly shooting at Cheers Pub.

St. Joseph County Police arrested him on a preliminary charge of murder for the killing of 39-year-old Rolando Saenz Junior.

On Thursday morning, Miles and Saenz Junior reportedly got into a fight inside the pub in Roseland.

Miles then allegedly pulled out a handgun, firing one shot into the chest of the victim.

Authorities said this was an isolated incident and the town is confident it will remain a safe place for residents and visitors.

Employees at the pub said it has been a rough couple of days.

They said they feel numb and are devastated.

They will remain closed into next week to allow time to process and grieve.

