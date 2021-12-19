Sunday Morning Spotlight: Importin’ Joe’s Ethiopian Coffee

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Importin’ Joe’s owner Joe Luten stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate during 16 News Now Sunday Morning to tell us why every cup of his Ethiopian coffee is for a cause.

The South Bend native started the business roughly three years ago with his wife who is from Ethiopia.

Luten says his travels to her home country not only introduced him to some of the highest quality coffee beans but also to the sad reality facing hundreds of thousands of orphans living on the street there.

Whether it’s giving out free cups of coffee to teachers before school here in Michiana, taking steps to house orphans in Ethiopia, or representing Black entrepreneurs in an industry where few exist, Importin’ Joe’s is as focused on making positive social change as they are on bringing you some of the tastiest quality coffee around.

“My wife and I actually devised a plan to come back and bring this quality, amazing coffee to the US, and utilize it as a springboard of sorts to put our mission on the back of and take that mission to the world. So our goal is to, if not eradicate, to put a huge dent in the number and population of youth homelessness in Ethiopia,” said owner Joe Luten.

You can find bags of Importin’ Joe’s at Fresh Thyme Market and at places like Purple Porch, Chicory Cafe, and even on Notre Dame’s campus.

Stay up to date on their latest products, philanthropy efforts, and how to order online by visiting their Facebook, Instagram, or website.

