First Alert Forecast: Travel Looking Great Leading Up to Christmas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries possible during the morning. Staying mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a light breeze. Staying chilly. High of 36.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A light breeze as the skies begin to clear. Turning c old into early Monday morning. Lows down into the middle 20s. Low of 26.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few clouds mixing in during the day. Otherwise, we are back into the 40s by the afternoon. High of 41.

TUESDAY: Winter Solstice: Lots of sunshine on the first official day of Winter! We will see highs in the upper 30s under the bright sunshine. High of 38.

LONG RANGE: The rest of the week features warmer temps which could even make it into the 50s by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We will also see the chance for some light rain and snow showers for the second half of the week. It looks to turn a bit colder as we head into the new year.

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, December 18th, 2021

Saturday’s High: 38

Saturday’s Low: 32

Precipitation: 0.53″

Snowfall: Trace

