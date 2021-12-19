Advertisement

Father, son die in Cass Co. crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead— a father and son— and two others are injured after a crash in Cass Co.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Phillip Parker and his 5-year-old son.

It happened Friday night around 8:15 p.m. on M-60 Hwy. near Pine Lake St. in Howard Township.

Parker was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when he crossed the median and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

It is unknown if the driver was wearing a seatbelt, but his son was wearing one.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Toxicology reports are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

