Advertisement

Century Center hosts esports gaming convention this weekend

By Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - PWR^ South Bend is “bringing the digital world to the community.”

There is a gaming convention happening all weekend at the Century Center.

Organizers of the event said they are trying to connect gamers.

They want you to leave feeling empowered.

This first-year gaming convention is on the first floor of the Century Center.

Many are gathering in the Bendix Arena, the only esports facility in the region.

There are also panels, activities and various showcases.

“Show people that video games are more than people clicking buttons - it’s an entire community - it’s bringing people together. It’s art. It’s music. It’s strategy. So many levels to video games that should be talked about and appreciated more in my opinion,” said organizer Brian Exner.

They are taking walk-ins.

The event goes until Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
Authorities say 71-year-old Rita Light started to drift over the double yellow line while...
Second driver dies in Elkhart County crash
Police are investigating after a man was shot inside Cheers Pub.
UPDATE: Police identify victim in deadly shooting inside Cheers Pub
Student arrested after threat investigation at Concord Junior High School
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
Upcoming plant closures in northern Indiana

Latest News

Wreaths across America Day
Wreaths across America Day
A father and son are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cass Co.
Father, son die in Cass Co. crash
Father, son dead in crash - clipped version
Father, son dead in crash - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: No snow for Santa this year
First Alert Forecast: No snow for Santa this year