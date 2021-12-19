Century Center hosts esports gaming convention this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - PWR^ South Bend is “bringing the digital world to the community.”

There is a gaming convention happening all weekend at the Century Center.

Organizers of the event said they are trying to connect gamers.

They want you to leave feeling empowered.

This first-year gaming convention is on the first floor of the Century Center.

Many are gathering in the Bendix Arena, the only esports facility in the region.

There are also panels, activities and various showcases.

“Show people that video games are more than people clicking buttons - it’s an entire community - it’s bringing people together. It’s art. It’s music. It’s strategy. So many levels to video games that should be talked about and appreciated more in my opinion,” said organizer Brian Exner.

They are taking walk-ins.

The event goes until Sunday.

