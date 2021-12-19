Blake Wesley continues to impress despite Irish struggles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Despite a 64-56 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Crossroads Classic Saturday, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey was able to draw on the positive performance of his freshman guard, Blake Wesley.

Saturday was Wesley’s third start of the season, and after the game Brey spoke extensively about the South Bend native’s impressive performance.

“I’m really pleased for him,” Brey said. “He is playing against old guys. Indiana is old. They’ve done a great job of plugging in transfers with veteran guys, and he is playing against old guards.

I thought he had a great demeanor for us. In this atmosphere, the kid from South Bend, playing in Indiana on this stage, I think he had 25 people come down from South Bend, and I thought he handled it great. I’m really pleased with his maturity and demeanor. And he does make some plays for us that nobody else can make...”

“I think what helps him is he has older guys on this team that have really helped him because they know we need him. They’re not jealous of him.”

“But his presence -- I was worried about it. I mean, obviously, he is the hero, and it’s magical last Saturday. You couldn’t have drawn it up any better. Now he is coming down. I was, like, God, he was really pretty solid again.”

Brey, Wesley and the Irish will have a short break before they look to shake off the loss at Purcell Pavilion against Western Michigan on Monday, December 20th.

