Advertisement

Blake Wesley continues to impress despite Irish struggles

By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Despite a 64-56 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Crossroads Classic Saturday, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey was able to draw on the positive performance of his freshman guard, Blake Wesley.

Saturday was Wesley’s third start of the season, and after the game Brey spoke extensively about the South Bend native’s impressive performance.

“I’m really pleased for him,” Brey said. “He is playing against old guys. Indiana is old. They’ve done a great job of plugging in transfers with veteran guys, and he is playing against old guards.

I thought he had a great demeanor for us. In this atmosphere, the kid from South Bend, playing in Indiana on this stage, I think he had 25 people come down from South Bend, and I thought he handled it great. I’m really pleased with his maturity and demeanor. And he does make some plays for us that nobody else can make...”

“I think what helps him is he has older guys on this team that have really helped him because they know we need him. They’re not jealous of him.”

“But his presence -- I was worried about it. I mean, obviously, he is the hero, and it’s magical last Saturday. You couldn’t have drawn it up any better. Now he is coming down. I was, like, God, he was really pretty solid again.”

Brey, Wesley and the Irish will have a short break before they look to shake off the loss at Purcell Pavilion against Western Michigan on Monday, December 20th.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers are dead after a Toll Road crash early Saturday morning.
Two semi-truck drivers dead after Indiana Toll Road crash
A father and son are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cass Co.
Father, son die in Cass Co. crash
Two people are injured following a shooting inside a Red Roof Inn.
Two injured in shooting at Red Roof Inn Elkhart
Local mom receives Habitat home just in time for Christmas
Local mom receives Habitat home just in time for Christmas
Justin Miller will be back in court for a plea hearing on Dec. 20th in Starke County.
Guilty plea expected in Mercedes Lain murder case

Latest News

The Irish continue to get strong contributions from their freshman guard from South Bend.
Blake Wesley continues to impress despite Irish loss
In the 11th and final Crossroads Classic, Notre Dame suffered a 64-56 loss to Indiana.
Notre Dame drops Crossroads Classic matchup with Indiana, 64-56
In the 11th and final Crossroads Classic, Notre Dame suffered a 64-56 loss to Indiana.
Notre Dame drops Crossroads Classic matchup to Indiana, 64-56
Senior Washington girls basketball standout Mila Reynolds is committed to play for the Maryland...
Maryland basketball coach drops in on Mila Reynolds’ game