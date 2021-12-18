Advertisement

Two killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been killed in an early-morning crash on the Indiana Toll Road between two semis.

A trooper with the Indiana State Police says it happened at 1:04 this morning, at mile marker 90.5 in the eastbound lane.

The crash was so severe that it resulted in both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic shutting down for several hours.

The cause is still under investigation, and the identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of their families.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to learn more.

