South Main Street in Elkhart officially reopens to the public

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - South Main Street in Elkhart has officially reopened to the public.

Mayor Rod Roberson was surrounded by city leaders Friday evening for a ribbon cutting that officially signified the reopening.

The $3.5 million reconstruction project began this summer to make the road safer and easier to navigate for the over 12,000 cars on average that drive along the road each day.

“And we still got some things to go,” Roberson says. “There’s going to be some lights. We’ll light up this area in a different way. There are some stretches along the tree lawns that are going to be included as we get towards the spring. So, we’re really headed towards making these particular areas of Elkhart a whole lot more attractive.”

North Main Street is also officially open to the public. That ribbon cutting will take place on Monday, Dec. 20.

