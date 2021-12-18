South Bend Common Council shares 2020 Census results

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common council held its “A Decade of Progress” Census presentation on Friday at Howard Park.

They shared the 2020 Census results while comparing them with results over the last decade. The recent release of population data showed that the city’s population grew by 2,285 people over the last ten years. It’s the largest increase in the city’s population since the 1960 Census.

Officials also provided a detailed look at where the city saw population growth and how it impacted South Bend’s neighborhoods.

“Well, for one, it stabilizes these neighborhoods,” says Joseph Molnar, zoning specialist. “Which, obviously, no one wants to live next to vacant housing and vacant lots. So, it stopped that bleeding.

“But it also means more customers for local businesses,” he continued. “It means more opportunities for employers. It just means a larger economy and an overall better city.”

