Shooting under investigation in Elkhart

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting that happened at the Red Roof Inn on Elkhart’s north side.

Not much is known right now, but Jessica McBrier with the Elkhart Police Department confirms that the shooting was reported around 11:30 Friday night.

A man and woman in their early twenties were both taken to a nearby hospital for injuries. Their injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

No suspects have been arrested.

This story will be updated as 16 News Now continues to learn more.

