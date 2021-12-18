Advertisement

Pop-up food pantry held at Near Northwest Neighborhood community center

By 16 News Now and Samantha Albert
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hope for the Hungry partnered with the Near Northwest Neighborhood to bring food to the needy on Friday.

The two organizations held a pop-up food pantry at the Near Northwest Neighborhood community center.

Hope for the Hungry founder Laquisha Jackson tells us that they do their best to bring food all over the area to make sure their donations can reach as many as possible.

“I’m all about serving, you know I need you and you need me,” Jackson says. “People are hurting. People are struggling. But what we really want to do through Hope for the Hungry is not only serve our community, but we also want to build self-sufficiency.

So, I think if you help your community by helping people possibly come out of poverty or get into a place where they’re stable,” she continued. “That’s community work all by itself.”

Hope for the Hungry holds these pop-up food pantries once a month. For more information, head to their website.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was shot inside Cheers Pub.
UPDATE: Police identify victim in deadly shooting inside Cheers Pub
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
Upcoming plant closures in northern Indiana
Officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
UPDATE: Suspect, officers identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
An arrest has been made in connection to a 6-month-old boy’s death in South Bend back in January.
6-month-old baby’s dad arrested in connection to his death
Authorities say 71-year-old Rita Light started to drift over the double yellow line while...
Second driver dies in Elkhart County crash

Latest News

Toys for Tots pick up inquiries
There are foster kids who need to find a permanent home and we’re helping them out with our...
Wednesday’s Child: Sassy and sweet Kristal
They’ve helped prevent countless deaths by connecting with community youth and targeting the...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: SAVE South Bend
Neighbor to Neighbor gathering donations, volunteers to help incoming Afghan refugees in St....
Local organization to help Afghan refugees settle, find new homes in St. Joe County