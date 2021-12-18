Pop-up food pantry held at Near Northwest Neighborhood community center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hope for the Hungry partnered with the Near Northwest Neighborhood to bring food to the needy on Friday.

The two organizations held a pop-up food pantry at the Near Northwest Neighborhood community center.

Hope for the Hungry founder Laquisha Jackson tells us that they do their best to bring food all over the area to make sure their donations can reach as many as possible.

“I’m all about serving, you know I need you and you need me,” Jackson says. “People are hurting. People are struggling. But what we really want to do through Hope for the Hungry is not only serve our community, but we also want to build self-sufficiency.

So, I think if you help your community by helping people possibly come out of poverty or get into a place where they’re stable,” she continued. “That’s community work all by itself.”

Hope for the Hungry holds these pop-up food pantries once a month. For more information, head to their website.

