Pet Vet: People medicine that could make your pets sick

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -When you think of pets getting poisoned, you may think of antifreeze and rodent bait, and those are serious threats, but you may not know that many calls to poison hotlines involve pets that have been exposed to medications that are intended for human use.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser dicusses the top offending medications, and how you can keep your pets safe.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

