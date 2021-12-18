Advertisement

Notre Dame drops Crossroads Classic matchup with Indiana, 64-56

By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - In the 11th and final edition of the Crossroads Classic, Notre Dame lost to Indiana University 64-56.

Guard Dane Goodwin led the Irish with 15 points. Notre Dame combined to shoot 4-for-22 (18%) from three-point range against the Hoosiers.

“One of the questions about those open looks -- we’re going to have to make some more from out there at key times,” said head coach Mike Brey after the loss. “We didn’t capitalize on any of them. It’s one of those things where I don’t want to talk to them too much about it, because they’re already thinking enough. Right now they’re thinking enough, but God some of those looks we got from the movement, those are the ones we’ve got to get to steal this one.”

“With time and us playing together more, we’re going to keep getting those good looks,” said Irish guard Dane Goodwin. “You can’t hang your head after a miss and you’ve got to move on to the next play, so that’s what we’re doing.”

Notre Dame returns to Purcell Pavilion in just two days to host Western Michigan on Dec. 20th -- tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
Authorities say 71-year-old Rita Light started to drift over the double yellow line while...
Second driver dies in Elkhart County crash
Police are investigating after a man was shot inside Cheers Pub.
UPDATE: Police identify victim in deadly shooting inside Cheers Pub
Student arrested after threat investigation at Concord Junior High School
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
Upcoming plant closures in northern Indiana

Latest News

In the 11th and final Crossroads Classic, Notre Dame suffered a 64-56 loss to Indiana.
Notre Dame drops Crossroads Classic matchup to Indiana, 64-56
Senior Washington girls basketball standout Mila Reynolds is committed to play for the Maryland...
Maryland basketball coach drops in on Mila Reynolds’ game
Senior Washington girls basketball standout Mila Reynolds is committed to play for the Maryland...
Maryland WBB coach in South Bend to see Washington's Reynolds
Notre Dame's Anaya Peoples (21)during an NCAA basketball game against Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 9,...
Anaya Peoples stays consistent for Notre Dame Women’s Basketball