Notre Dame drops Crossroads Classic matchup with Indiana, 64-56

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - In the 11th and final edition of the Crossroads Classic, Notre Dame lost to Indiana University 64-56.

Guard Dane Goodwin led the Irish with 15 points. Notre Dame combined to shoot 4-for-22 (18%) from three-point range against the Hoosiers.

“One of the questions about those open looks -- we’re going to have to make some more from out there at key times,” said head coach Mike Brey after the loss. “We didn’t capitalize on any of them. It’s one of those things where I don’t want to talk to them too much about it, because they’re already thinking enough. Right now they’re thinking enough, but God some of those looks we got from the movement, those are the ones we’ve got to get to steal this one.”

“With time and us playing together more, we’re going to keep getting those good looks,” said Irish guard Dane Goodwin. “You can’t hang your head after a miss and you’ve got to move on to the next play, so that’s what we’re doing.”

Notre Dame returns to Purcell Pavilion in just two days to host Western Michigan on Dec. 20th -- tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.