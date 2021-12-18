Advertisement

Medical Moment: Kids & thirdhand smoke

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

According to the CDC, cigarette smoking among American adults has hit an all-time low.

Experts say that’s good news. But still, about 14 percent of all adults light up. That’s an estimated 34 million people over the age 18.

A new study is showing how exposure to adults’ tobacco smoke is taking a toll on kids’ health and the healthcare system.

Experts say about four in ten children are exposed to secondhand and even thirdhand smoke.

“So, secondhand smoke is when you’re inhaling cigarette smoke from a lit tobacco product,” says Ashley Merianos, health services researcher at the University of Cincinnati. “And thirdhand smoke is the residue that remains in the environment well after the cigarette smoking has ceased.”

Merianos says when kids inhale, swallow or touch objects that contain thirdhand smoke, they are at higher risk of asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia. Merianos and her colleagues found that smoke exposed children had nearly twice the risk of being admitted to the hospital over a one-year period. And higher rates of ER visits all coming at a cost.

“So, we found that children exposed to tobacco smoke had an average of almost $120 more per each pediatric emergency department visit compared to unexposed children who do not live with a smoker,” Merianos says.

The research also suggests the need for additional smoke exposure intervention programs ensuring that adults who want to quit smoking are supported.

Merianos says for every 100 adults who try to quit, only seven are successful. She says it’s also important they have the resources to rid their homes of thirdhand smoke residue.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was shot inside Cheers Pub.
UPDATE: Police identify victim in deadly shooting inside Cheers Pub
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
Upcoming plant closures in northern Indiana
Officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
UPDATE: Suspect, officers identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
An arrest has been made in connection to a 6-month-old boy’s death in South Bend back in January.
6-month-old baby’s dad arrested in connection to his death
Authorities say 71-year-old Rita Light started to drift over the double yellow line while...
Second driver dies in Elkhart County crash

Latest News

Mayor Rod Roberson was surrounded by city leaders Friday evening for a ribbon cutting that...
South Main Street in Elkhart officially reopens to the public
Hope for the Hungry partnered with the Near Northwest Neighborhood to bring food to the needy...
Pop-up food pantry held at Near Northwest Neighborhood community center
The main take away seems to be that the city is growing.
South Bend Common Council shares 2020 Census results
Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff in Mishawaka to mark the death of former city...
Former Mishawaka Police Chief Vince Meribela dies