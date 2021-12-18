MC3 hosts 7th annual Christmas Store to support local families

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Monroe Circle Community Center (MC3) is making holiday shopping easier for neighbors who have a tough time affording Christmas gifts this year.

For the 7th year in a row, this pop-up store is inviting local families to cut down the Christmas costs with gifts at just a tenth of what they would normally pay at the store.

They’re able to keep the prices low thanks to donations and support from a number of organizations around St. Joseph County.

The store also treated shoppers to some snacks and refreshments while they waited for their turn.

Some of the younger volunteers learned a valuable lesson in what it means to give.

“It just brings so much joy to them and it brings so much happiness to their hearts. It’s so cool being able to provide that and be able to give them what they really want. Honestly, it’s really eye-opening too,” said middle schooler Laney Front.

The store was open on Dec 17th and 18th.

MC3 is a ministry of Granger Community Church.

