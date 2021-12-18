Advertisement

MC3 hosts 7th annual Christmas Store to support local families

For the 7th year in a row, this pop-up store is inviting local families to cut down the...
For the 7th year in a row, this pop-up store is inviting local families to cut down the Christmas costs with gifts at just a tenth of what they would normally pay at the store.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Monroe Circle Community Center (MC3) is making holiday shopping easier for neighbors who have a tough time affording Christmas gifts this year.

For the 7th year in a row, this pop-up store is inviting local families to cut down the Christmas costs with gifts at just a tenth of what they would normally pay at the store.

They’re able to keep the prices low thanks to donations and support from a number of organizations around St. Joseph County.

The store also treated shoppers to some snacks and refreshments while they waited for their turn.

Some of the younger volunteers learned a valuable lesson in what it means to give.

“It just brings so much joy to them and it brings so much happiness to their hearts. It’s so cool being able to provide that and be able to give them what they really want. Honestly, it’s really eye-opening too,” said middle schooler Laney Front.

The store was open on Dec 17th and 18th.

MC3 is a ministry of Granger Community Church.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
Authorities say 71-year-old Rita Light started to drift over the double yellow line while...
Second driver dies in Elkhart County crash
Police are investigating after a man was shot inside Cheers Pub.
UPDATE: Police identify victim in deadly shooting inside Cheers Pub
Student arrested after threat investigation at Concord Junior High School
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
Upcoming plant closures in northern Indiana

Latest News

Hope for the Hungry partnered with the Near Northwest Neighborhood to bring food to the needy...
Pop-up food pantry held at Near Northwest Neighborhood community center
Toys for Tots pick up inquiries
There are foster kids who need to find a permanent home and we’re helping them out with our...
Wednesday’s Child: Sassy and sweet Kristal
They’ve helped prevent countless deaths by connecting with community youth and targeting the...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: SAVE South Bend