Local mom receives Habitat home just in time for Christmas

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One Michiana mom will celebrate her first Christmas as a homeowner.

Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County had its fifth house dedication for 2021 Friday night.

Erika Fowler went through Habitat’s homeownership program in eight months, but the program usually takes 18 months to complete.

“I just love it. I love every step of it. I just love this whole process and being in partnership with Habitat for Humanity is amazing...the people that can inspire you...thankful and grateful for an accomplishment I’m doing in my life...and they want to help me accomplish a dream for me and my children,” Fowler said.

Fowler will make monthly mortgage payments at a reduced cost.

Those payments are re-invested back into the program.

“Stability makes a big difference in their life...because it helps lift them out of poverty. It breaks that cycle,” said Jill La Fountain with Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County.

This home was sponsored by the Habitat for Humanity Muffet McGraw Women Build Committee.

The committee advocates for decent and affordable housing in our community.

“It’s completely a community effort and it’s the Women Build project, so we bring women together from the community - all walks of life - and everybody works together to build community and to build this house alongside Erika...We’ve also asked [her] to be our honorary chair of the committee because she likewise is a great champion, and she is somebody who has gone through the whole program. She completely understands it,” said La Fountain.

“But I feel like I want to inspire other women and help other women too and give them the satisfaction of being a homeowner,” said Fowler.

