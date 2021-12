MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff in Mishawaka to mark the death of former city police chief Vince Meribela.

In a tweet, Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood said he was a Battle of the Bulge survivor and a great American.

With great sadness, Mishawaka lost it’s oldest living public servant & one of my personal heroes, Vince Meribela this morning. Former Police Chief, Battle of the Bulge survivor, good citizen & Great American. I have ordered flags to half mast in remembrance of our beloved friend. pic.twitter.com/VITatRYjFa — Dave Wood, Mayor (@MishawakaMayor) December 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.