2nd Chance: Frederick
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.
Meet Frederick!
Frederick is a 2-3 year old Terrier/Spaniel mix.
He’s a sweet and funny character with his smile. He can be shy initially, but does warm up and start to seek you out.
Frederick would do best in a quiet home and also needs a safe place he can go to when new people visit. He also needs someone to be patient with him as he acclimates to a new home.
If you want to adopt Frederick or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Area Rescue at (574) 400-5633. You can also like them on Facebook.
