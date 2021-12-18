Advertisement

2nd Chance: Frederick

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.

Meet Frederick!

Frederick is a 2-3 year old Terrier/Spaniel mix.

He’s a sweet and funny character with his smile. He can be shy initially, but does warm up and start to seek you out.

Frederick would do best in a quiet home and also needs a safe place he can go to when new people visit. He also needs someone to be patient with him as he acclimates to a new home.

If you want to adopt Frederick or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Area Rescue at (574) 400-5633. You can also like them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
Authorities say 71-year-old Rita Light started to drift over the double yellow line while...
Second driver dies in Elkhart County crash
Police are investigating after a man was shot inside Cheers Pub.
UPDATE: Police identify victim in deadly shooting inside Cheers Pub
Student arrested after threat investigation at Concord Junior High School
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
Upcoming plant closures in northern Indiana

Latest News

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for...
Pet Vet: People medicine that's not safe for pets
First Alert Forecast: Messy start to the weekend with rain, sleet, & snow
First Alert Forecast: Messy start to the weekend with rain, sleet, & snow
Local mom receives Habitat home just in time for Christmas
Local mom receives Habitat home just in time for Christmas
Mayor Rod Roberson was surrounded by city leaders Friday evening for a ribbon cutting that...
South Main Street in Elkhart officially reopens to the public