2nd Chance: Frederick

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.

Meet Frederick!

Frederick is a 2-3 year old Terrier/Spaniel mix.

He’s a sweet and funny character with his smile. He can be shy initially, but does warm up and start to seek you out.

Frederick would do best in a quiet home and also needs a safe place he can go to when new people visit. He also needs someone to be patient with him as he acclimates to a new home.

If you want to adopt Frederick or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Area Rescue at (574) 400-5633. You can also like them on Facebook.

