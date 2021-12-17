Advertisement

Student arrested after threat investigation at Concord Junior High School

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord Community Schools Police Department (CCSPD) investigated a threat Thursday against Concord Junior High School that was circulating on Tik Tok.

The threat was discovered on social media by school administrators Thursday morning and CCSPD took immediate action, including contacting Tik Tok.  Just after 10:15 a.m., officers identified the suspect and removed the individual from class.

After continued investigation, the student was arrested on charges of felony intimidation. The school district says information about the student will not be released.

School officials believe the threat is an isolated incident and classes will continue as scheduled Friday.

The threat comes as school districts across the country are advising parents about a potential TikTok challenge designed to encourage students to make violent threats against schools on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
Upcoming plant closures in northern Indiana
Officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
UPDATE: Suspect, officers identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
Police are investigating after a man was shot inside Cheers Pub.
UPDATE: Police identify victim in deadly shooting inside Cheers Pub
Lakeshore Schools close again due to another threat
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar

Latest News

Goshen Community Schools to have e-learning day Friday after threat investigation
Police investigating after man gets hit by train in Dowagiac
Authorities say 71-year-old Rita Light started to drift over the double yellow line while...
Second driver dies in Elkhart County crash
A man who took a life in the past, today continued his efforts to save lives now.
Group works to stop kids from turning to violence