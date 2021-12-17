Student arrested after threat investigation at Concord Junior High School

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord Community Schools Police Department (CCSPD) investigated a threat Thursday against Concord Junior High School that was circulating on Tik Tok.

The threat was discovered on social media by school administrators Thursday morning and CCSPD took immediate action, including contacting Tik Tok. Just after 10:15 a.m., officers identified the suspect and removed the individual from class.

After continued investigation, the student was arrested on charges of felony intimidation. The school district says information about the student will not be released.

School officials believe the threat is an isolated incident and classes will continue as scheduled Friday.

The threat comes as school districts across the country are advising parents about a potential TikTok challenge designed to encourage students to make violent threats against schools on Friday.

