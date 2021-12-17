Advertisement

Studebaker Museum announces GoFundMe to restore iconic ‘Muppet Car’

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Studebaker National Museum in South Bend has launched a GoFundMe campaign to restore its 1951 Studebaker Commander “Muppet Car” to its original cinematic splendor.

The Commander, which starred in the 1979 film, The Muppet Movie, holds a special place in the hearts of millions as it took Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear on a cross-country adventure.

Once production wrapped, the car sat on the Warner Brothers back lot before it was gifted to the museum in 2004. Now, the museum hopes to restore it back to its on-screen appearance, featuring its signature paint scheme.

The museum’s goal is to raise $175,000. For updates, visit studebakermuseum.org.

