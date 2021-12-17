Advertisement

South Bend organizations to provide food for the hungry

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two South Bend organizations are joining forces to provide food for the hungry.

The Near Northwest Neighborhood is partnering with Hope for the Hungry to host a pop-up food pantry on its community center on Friday.

Organizers will be collecting donations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Near Northwest Neighborhood community center is located at 1007 Portage Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
Upcoming plant closures in northern Indiana
Officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
UPDATE: Suspect, officers identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
Police are investigating after a man was shot inside Cheers Pub.
UPDATE: Police identify victim in deadly shooting inside Cheers Pub
Lakeshore Schools close again due to another threat
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar

Latest News

Student arrested after threat investigation at Concord Junior High School
Goshen Community Schools to have e-learning day Friday after threat investigation
Police investigating after man gets hit by train in Dowagiac
Authorities say 71-year-old Rita Light started to drift over the double yellow line while...
Second driver dies in Elkhart County crash
A man who took a life in the past, today continued his efforts to save lives now.
Group works to stop kids from turning to violence