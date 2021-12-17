South Bend organizations to provide food for the hungry

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two South Bend organizations are joining forces to provide food for the hungry.

The Near Northwest Neighborhood is partnering with Hope for the Hungry to host a pop-up food pantry on its community center on Friday.

Organizers will be collecting donations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Near Northwest Neighborhood community center is located at 1007 Portage Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.