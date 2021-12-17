Advertisement

Second driver dies in Elkhart County crash

Authorities say 71-year-old Rita Light started to drift over the double yellow line while making a turn when 19-year-old Brennon Norman collided head-on with her vehicle.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OSLO TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - A second person is dead following a crash in Elkhart County last weekend.

It happened Saturday, Dec. 11, around 1 p.m. near the intersection of CR 17 and Farmwood Drive. Authorities say 71-year-old Rita Light started to drift over the double yellow line while making a turn when 19-year-old Brennon Norman collided head-on with her vehicle.

Police say Light was trapped in her vehicle, and reportedly suffered leg injuries. She died from her injuries on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Norman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was driving 117 miles per hour and was not wearing a seatbelt.

A third vehicle near the collision received minor damage to their vehicle from flying debris.

