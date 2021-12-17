Police investigating after man gets hit by train in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Dowagiac Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at the train crossing on Park Place. Police say the 69-year-old victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of his family, was at a Hardings grocery store near the crossing and was walking east as an Amtrak train approached.

Witnesses tell police that the man did not appear to hear or see the train coming before he was hit.

Several agencies are investigating. Dowagiac Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (269) 782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.