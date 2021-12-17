Advertisement

Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they may have uncovered evidence of a potential serial killer after finding the remains of four bodies in a wooded area.

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.

In a news release issued Friday, police described the bodies as evidence of a possible serial killer.

Authorities have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide further details.

Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a man from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot.

It’s unclear if the suspect is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was shot inside Cheers Pub.
UPDATE: Police identify victim in deadly shooting inside Cheers Pub
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
Upcoming plant closures in northern Indiana
Officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
UPDATE: Suspect, officers identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
An arrest has been made in connection to a 6-month-old boy’s death in South Bend back in January.
6-month-old baby’s dad arrested in connection to his death
Plymouth hospice patient wows crowd at open mic night
Plymouth hospice patient wows crowd at open mic night