New contract for South Bend teachers approved

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A long-awaited package is being delivered to some 1,100 South Bend teachers this holiday season.

A pay package covering the next two years received final and unanimous approval today at a special meeting of the school board.

The teachers have been working without a contract since July.

Negotiations reached an impasse in November and a mediator was brought in.

The contract calls for a base pay raise of 5.9 percent in the first year, and 4.1 percent in the second.

Over the life of the contract, the median salary in the district will increase to $50,470, up from $44,800 today.

Starting teacher pay will top out at $43,000 in year two of the package.

“We also worked hard to address the teachers in the middle who had many years of frozen pay from the 2008 contract years forward, where a lot of them fell behind because they had frozen, they call it frozen steps. They were froze in pay, so they kind of fell behind some of the other groups, depending on the year,” said school board president John Anella.

The contract will see that 98.7 percent of teachers with ten or more years of service will earn $50,000 or more: that’s compared to 60 percent today.

For those with 20 or more years on the job, the package provides that 92.5 percent will earn $60,000 or more: compared to 63.2 percent currently.

“We’re hopeful that we can address teacher morale,” said superintendent Todd Cummings. “We’re hoping that when we pay teachers well, and that when we address those teachers in the middle, that they’ll chose not only to come to South Bend, but they’ll stay with us until they retire.”

Officials say the pay package would not have been possible without the passage of a funding referendum in June of 2020.

