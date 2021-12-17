Advertisement

New contract for South Bend teachers approved

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A long-awaited package is being delivered to some 1,100 South Bend teachers this holiday season.

A pay package covering the next two years received final and unanimous approval today at a special meeting of the school board.

The teachers have been working without a contract since July.

Negotiations reached an impasse in November and a mediator was brought in.

The contract calls for a base pay raise of 5.9 percent in the first year, and 4.1 percent in the second.

Over the life of the contract, the median salary in the district will increase to $50,470, up from $44,800 today.

Starting teacher pay will top out at $43,000 in year two of the package.

“We also worked hard to address the teachers in the middle who had many years of frozen pay from the 2008 contract years forward, where a lot of them fell behind because they had frozen, they call it frozen steps. They were froze in pay, so they kind of fell behind some of the other groups, depending on the year,” said school board president John Anella.

The contract will see that 98.7 percent of teachers with ten or more years of service will earn $50,000 or more: that’s compared to 60 percent today.

For those with 20 or more years on the job, the package provides that 92.5 percent will earn $60,000 or more: compared to 63.2 percent currently.

“We’re hopeful that we can address teacher morale,” said superintendent Todd Cummings. “We’re hoping that when we pay teachers well, and that when we address those teachers in the middle, that they’ll chose not only to come to South Bend, but they’ll stay with us until they retire.”

Officials say the pay package would not have been possible without the passage of a funding referendum in June of 2020.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was shot inside Cheers Pub.
UPDATE: Police identify victim in deadly shooting inside Cheers Pub
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
Upcoming plant closures in northern Indiana
Officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
UPDATE: Suspect, officers identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
An arrest has been made in connection to a 6-month-old boy’s death in South Bend back in January.
6-month-old baby’s dad arrested in connection to his death
Authorities say 71-year-old Rita Light started to drift over the double yellow line while...
Second driver dies in Elkhart County crash

Latest News

Mayor Rod Roberson was surrounded by city leaders Friday evening for a ribbon cutting that...
South Main Street in Elkhart officially reopens to the public
Hope for the Hungry partnered with the Near Northwest Neighborhood to bring food to the needy...
Pop-up food pantry held at Near Northwest Neighborhood community center
The main take away seems to be that the city is growing.
South Bend Common Council shares 2020 Census results
Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff in Mishawaka to mark the death of former city...
Former Mishawaka Police Chief Vince Meribela dies
First Alert Forecast: Messy start to the weekend with rain, sleet, & snow
First Alert Forecast: Messy start to the weekend with rain, sleet, & snow