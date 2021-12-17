New apartments proposed near Notre Dame’s campus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new year will start with talk of a new multi-story housing development not far beyond the borders of the Notre Dame campus.

Those who remember the five points intersection of yesteryear where Nickie’s, Bridget McGuires, the Commons, and Corby’s were all located might find it hard to imagine that anyone would want to live there.

But times change.

There’s already a four-story office building at the northeast corner of S.R. 23 and Corby Boulevard. Now a four-story apartment building has been proposed for the southeast corner.

“It’s going to be a little higher quality than you would consider for student housing,” said John Phair with the Holladay Properties. “But we’re really focused on faculty, staff, you know, there’s 5,000 employees that work in and around the campus and it’s housing for them.”

The plan calls for 103 apartments to be built on a 2.3-acre lot that was once occupied with single family homes.

Sheila Thiabat moved into a home on Campeau about eight years ago. “When I moved over here, there was a house right next door, and one behind it, and the lady sold it and they made football parking out of it.”

The site now largely stands vacant. The developer says the 18-separate lots that need to be rezoned for the project were slowly purchased over the last 20 or so years.

“We’ve consistently seen development in this area, you know, kind of all around us for the last ten years or so, I don’t see it stopping anytime,” South Bend Common Councilman Troy Warner told 16 News Now. ‘The tax base, you’re taking green space that hasn’t been collecting tax dollars in some cases 10 or 20 years, and we’re adding a significant project on that. It’ll bring us quite a bit of tax dollars to the city.”

After initial complaints that the Five Corners project was too big, Holladay scaled it back by one story, and nearly 50-apartments.

“I do not see multifamily going further down the street. I mean, it’s really focused right around the campus but walkability to Trader Joe’s which is across the street and to the Notre Dame campus, and Eddy Street Commons is the key here,” said Phair.

The project needs a zoning change to move forward. The South Bend Common Council will hold a public hearing on the project at its Jan. 24 meeting.

